Three leading rice experts have got together to try to convince the government to scrap the rice-pledging scheme - or replace it with a direct-pay scheme, the Nation reported. Former deputy prime minister and central bank chief MR Pridiyathorn Devakula has joined hands with Ammar Siamwalla, one of the country's top researchers, and scholar Nipon Puapongsakorn, who is with the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), to try to change the highly controversial policy. (link.reuters.com/fag83v)