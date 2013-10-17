Greece's PPC gets initial approval for 200 mln euro loan
ATHENS, March 1 Greece's power utility Public Power Corp. secured initial approval for a 200 million euro ($210.5 million) bank loan by the country's main lenders, it said on Wednesday.
Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest lender by assets, warned its non-performing loans (NPLs) will keep rising slowly until the end of this year, due to borrowers' deteriorating debt servicing ability, the Bangkok Post reports. The higher debt burden of borrowers amid the economic slowdown is pushing up the bank's bad loans. (link.reuters.com/dun83v)
BERLIN, March 1 Co-chief executive of buyout fund Carlyle Group David Rubenstein said on Wednesday private equity investors in the energy, healthcare, industrial and financial sectors are likely to benefit from the new U.S. administration.
* Expects to record a significant increase in revenue by approximately 90 to 110% for year ended 31 december 2016