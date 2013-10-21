The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will borrow 140 billion baht ($4.51 billion) with the Finance Ministry's guarantee to fund the 270-billion-baht budget set for the government's rice-pledging scheme for the current harvest year. (link.reuters.com/tad93v)

