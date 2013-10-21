BRIEF-Land takes out loan of 100 mln yen for solar power station related business
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will borrow 140 billion baht ($4.51 billion) with the Finance Ministry's guarantee to fund the 270-billion-baht budget set for the government's rice-pledging scheme for the current harvest year. (link.reuters.com/tad93v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 31.0400 Thai baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Home prices in Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world, reached yet another all-time high in January, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.