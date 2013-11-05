BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
The government plans to borrow up to 15-20 percent of the investment in dollars required for its 2-trillion-baht worth of infrastructure projects, says Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy TerraForm Global Inc for about $787 million and acquire 51 percent of TerraForm Power Inc.
March 7 Nordicom A/S: * Brian Grønnegaard appointed new CFO as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)