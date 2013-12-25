BRIEF-3i Group, LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital
* 3i and LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital
CIMB Thai Bank is aiming for 15-20 percent lending growth in 2014, down from its 20-25 percent target for 2013, in light of political tensions continuing into the new year.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* 3i and LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital
* Says Clearstream and Chinese CSD cooperate on Chinese bond market
March 3 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd