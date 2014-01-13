BRIEF-Connecture says issued and sold newly created series B convertible preferred stock
* Connecture inc - co entered into investment agreement pursuant to which co issued and sold as of such date to investors an aggregate of 17,500 shares
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has decided to postpone new local marketing activities to promote Thai tourism this month and next, as Bangkok may be shut down by anti-government protesters on Monday, the Bangkok Post reports. (link.reuters.com/cax85v)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Connecture inc - co entered into investment agreement pursuant to which co issued and sold as of such date to investors an aggregate of 17,500 shares
* Rosetta stone and Sourcenext announce strategic partnership in Japan
* Rosetta Stone Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results