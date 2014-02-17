BRIEF-Barclays says CEO of Barclaycard International to retire in July
* Ceo of Barclaycard International, Amer Sajed, will retire from his role in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Banks are holding back on campaigns to lure deposits in response to declining demand for loans amid a slowing economy and prolonged political uncertainty.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Ceo of Barclaycard International, Amer Sajed, will retire from his role in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BANGKOK, March 22 A lawyer for ousted Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Wednesday there were no grounds for a new tax claim against him over the sale of shares in a telecoms company over a decade ago.
* Signs a dual currency, multi-tranche syndicated loan facility of which $219.5 million and 738.3 million euros for 1 year tenor, and $185 million for 2 years with a total equivalent of $1.2 billion