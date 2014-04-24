Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Mobile operators True Move and Digital Phone Co (DPC) will have one last chance over three months to transfer their existing second-generation (2G) customers to other networks or brace for customer losses, warned the Nation Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)