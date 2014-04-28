Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the country's third-largest bank by assets, is planning an aggressive expansion of its international banking business with a focus on Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) to capitalise on greater opportunities following the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).

(link.reuters.com/kaz78v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)