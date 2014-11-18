BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Land and Houses Bank, of which LH Financial Group Pcl is the holding company, is in talks with three major financial institutions in Japan, China and Malaysia for its possible sale.
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes