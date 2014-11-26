CAT Telecom and DTAC TriNet (DTN), a subsidiary of Total Access Communication, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday on a joint venture to collaborate on DTAC's telecom network infrastructure under CAT's concession, The Nation reported quoting CAT acting president Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana. (bit.ly/1pl8mly)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)