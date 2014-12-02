Uber Technologies Inc, creator of the GPS-based smartphone app, is urging the government to review taxi-licensing regulations to alleviate mounting conflicts between traditional taxi services and the company's automated system, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Niall Wass, Uber's senior vice-president for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)