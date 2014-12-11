Krungthai Bank will next year strongly go after medium-sized enterprises - those with annual turnover of up to 500 million baht ($15.24 million) - along with smaller businesses upcountry through the bank's new credit-analysis system, The Nation reported, citing Udomsak Rojviboonchai, the bank's senior executive vice president.

