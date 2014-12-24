Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document
MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand has sharpened its teeth to curb stock manipulation by authorising itself to halt trading immediately upon detection of irregular activity, the Bangkok Post reported citing Supakit Jirapraditkul, SET's executive vice-president for market supervision and legal affairs.
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen could return to the European hybrid bond market in the second half of the year, the company's head of group treasury said on an investor call on Wednesday.
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.