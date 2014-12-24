The Stock Exchange of Thailand has sharpened its teeth to curb stock manipulation by authorising itself to halt trading immediately upon detection of irregular activity, the Bangkok Post reported citing Supakit Jirapraditkul, SET's executive vice-president for market supervision and legal affairs.

(bit.ly/1xJLD67)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)