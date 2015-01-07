Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl said Tuesday it had acquired a 9 percent stake, worth 611 million baht ($18.6 million) in Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd, a leading food and drink maker and exporter as part of a long-term strategy of diversification and sustainable growth, the Bangkok Post reported, citing President and chief executive Chalermchai Mahagitsiri.

