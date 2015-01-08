UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Mobile phone operators will launch optional airtime packages from March that will charge subscribers on a per-second basis, replacing the current per-minute rate, which collectively will amount to savings of about 4.5 billion baht a month for consumers, The Nation reported, quoting National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) commissioner Prawit Leestapornvongsa.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources