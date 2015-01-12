Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Investors with deep pockets repeatedly bought private placement shares issued by six companies over the past few years - actions found to be linked to alleged Solution Corner (1998) stock manipulation, The Nation reported, citing an investigation by local daily newspaper Krungthep Turakij and sources.
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has urged the Department Special Investigation to probe the SLC share manipulation case.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order