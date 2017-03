Thailand's car production is expected to hit 3.8 million units a year in 2019 from 2.8 million now, fuelled by new output from 10 second-phase eco-car projects, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting Vithan Charoenphon, senior analyst of Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center (SCBEIC).

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)