Fitch Affirms Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society's IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk Retention Group (ALAS) and Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society Ltd. (ALAS Ltd.). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Subsequently Fitch withdrew the rating of ALAS Ltd. as it is not considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage because ALAS Ltd. no longer serves as a ri