Singha Corp is expanding its real-estate empire beyond Thailand, with the allocation of a significant investment budget for acquiring properties, particularly hotels, in London, The Nation reported, citing Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, director of Singha Corp.

(bit.ly/1HvFr6B)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)