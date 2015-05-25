UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Haier Group, a Chinese multinational consumer electronics and home-appliances company, has expanded its investment to 400 million baht ($11.94 million) in Thailand, The Nation reported citing Haier Asia President and Chief Executive Yoshiaki Ito.
The investment includes the establishment of a regional air-conditioning training centre and production line to support the market, it reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.4900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources