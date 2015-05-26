CAT Telecom will call in its concession holder, Total Access Communication (DTAC), to discuss the Central Administrative Court's granting of an injunction to the state agency to restrict DTAC from installing further 3G-2.1 GHz telecom equipment on the disputed network of towers under the CAT concession, the Nation reported, citing CAT's acting chief executive, Sanpachai Huvanandana. (bit.ly/1Aqf0Nh)

