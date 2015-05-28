UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Minor Corp Plc, the fashion distribution arm of SET-listed food and hospitality company Minor International Plc, will accelerate its expansion this year in a bid to double annual sales to 5 billion baht in five years, the Bangkok Post reported, citing chief executive James Amatavivadhana.
After a five-year slowdown, the company recently added California-based Banana Republic to its portfolio to strengthen its leadership position, he said.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.