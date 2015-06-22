BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
Thailand's two largest lenders have said they prefer to manage bad loans in-house rather than sell them to asset management firms, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Kittiya Todhanakasem, a first senior executive vice president at Krung Thai Bank .
Bad-asset disposal is not a priority for Bangkok Bank as its asset management unit, set up after the 1997 financial crisis, has been performing well, said senior executive vice-president Suvarn Thansathit, the paper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
March 27 China World Trade Center Co Ltd : * Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/XSV1f8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)