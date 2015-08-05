Haier Thailand Group, a unit of electronic appliances producer Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, is confident of achieving 2.3 billion baht sales this year, a 20 percent increase from last year, after a 14.7 percent growth in the first half, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Yang Xiaolin, the group's president in Thailand.

