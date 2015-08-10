Local small banks are unconcerned their depositors will flee to
larger peers after the deposit guarantee ceiling is halved from
Tuesday to 25 million baht ($712,453.69) per depositor per bank
from 50 million baht ($1.42 million), the Bangkok Post reported,
citing executives at small banks.
The cut should not cause small banks to lose deposits to
larger ones because all of the country's financial institutions
are solid and deposit flows mainly depend on returns rather than
the deposit guarantee, said Adisorn Sermchaiwong, senior
executive vice-president at CIMB Thai Bank Pcl.
Kiatnakin Bank Pcl president Aphinan Klewpatinond
said there was no sign of deposit flow to larger banks.
(bit.ly/1MWYmZT)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 35.0900 baht)
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)