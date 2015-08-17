Siam Commercial Bank PCL has established close business collaboration with partner banks in Myanmar and is setting up a branch in Vietnam by year-end, The Nation reported, citing the bank's chief executive.

Thailand's third-largest bank by assets is hoping to generate significant income growth in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam in the coming years, said Arthid Nanthawithaya, also the deputy chairman of the bank's executive committee, the paper reported.

(bit.ly/1DYB3Mt)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)