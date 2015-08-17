Siam Commercial Bank PCL has established close business
collaboration with partner banks in Myanmar and is setting up a
branch in Vietnam by year-end, The Nation reported, citing the
bank's chief executive.
Thailand's third-largest bank by assets is hoping to
generate significant income growth in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar
and Vietnam in the coming years, said Arthid Nanthawithaya, also
the deputy chairman of the bank's executive committee, the paper
reported.
