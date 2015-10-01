Tesco Lotus, the Thai unit of British retailer Tesco Plc , has invested about 1 billion baht ($27.52 million) in its Clubcard loyalty programme aimed at attracting new customers as well as increasing shopping frequency, The Nation reported, citing Tesco Lotus marketing director Mark Roughley.

