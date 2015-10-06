SET-listed Thai Wah PCL, Thailand's top tapioca product manufacturer and exporter and vermicelli producer, hopes to become ASEAN market leader in the next three years, The Nation reported, citing its chief executive officer, Ho Ren Hua.

Thai Wah resumed trading after it asked for suspension last month in order to complete a merger between two SET-listed companies of Thai Wah Group - Thai Wah Starch PCL, Thailand's top tapioca product manufacturer and exporter, and Thai Wah Food Products Plc (TWFP), the biggest vermicelli producer with a 44 percent market share.

