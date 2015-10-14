SET-listed Charn Issara Development PCL will launch two single-house projects in Bangkok worth a combined 3.6 billion baht ($101.12 million) and build an 800-million baht hotel in Phetchaburi's Cha-am district next year, the Bangkok Post reported, citing chief executive Songkran Issara.

(bit.ly/1Gcg3TE)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.6000 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Sunil Nair)