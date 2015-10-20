The Government Housing Bank is considering doubling the amount of soft loans set aside for low- and medium-income earners to 20 billion baht ($563.54 million) as part of the government's economic stimulus, the Nation reported, citing President Angkana Chaimanat.

There was strong demand for the loans on the first day of the scheme on Monday, with around 2,000 applications for 2 billion baht, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1Kl9JV9)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.49 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)