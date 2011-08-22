BANGKOK Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Activists and media associations have slammed the Department of Special Investigation's probe into alleged irregularities involving the selection of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission candidates.

- Thirty-seven people people have died in flood-related incidents triggered by Tropical Storm Nock-ten since July 25, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

- Transport Minister Sukampol Suwannathat has put the brakes on the previous government's high-speed train project, saying he needs to thoroughly study it before it can be implemented.

- Picnic Corp must urgently overhaul its internal controls while revamping its marketing strategy if the company is to remain viable in the market, according to new managing director Sanguan Treejareonwiwat.

- SunEdison, North America's largest solar energy services provider, plans to invest more than $100 million next year in solar power plants in Thailand through a local partnership.

THE NATION

- As her big brother is poised to land controversially in Japan, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra faces her first parliamentary test on Monday, with a session likely to become fiery when it touches upon a trip even some of her supporters say he shouldn't take.

- The growing likelihood that the global economy will tip into a double-dip recession threatens Thailand's economic strength, so the new government should ensure a clear implementation plan for its policies and prepare to respond to rising risks, experts warned last week.

- Media agencies expect to see more use of digital marketing via the 3G network by their clients next year following the launch of wireless broadband services by mobile operators.

- TMB Bank recently put Paphon Mangkhalathanakun in charge of its new loan portfolio, targeting small businesses working in the supply chains of large companies.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Economists forecast the Bank of Thailand to raise its policy interest rate by 0.25 percent at the next meeting on Wednesday, the last increase expected for this year after economic risk accelerates while inflation has passed its peak.($1 = 29.81 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)