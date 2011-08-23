By Ploy Ten Kate
| BANGKOK
BANGKOK Aug 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE NATION
- The Bank of Thailand faces a tough decision on interest
rates on Wednesday, as it wrestles with the pressure of
increasing imbalances in the global economy and predicted higher
inflation at home.
- Economic ministers will be under the spotlight on Tuesday
and Wednesday when the government announces its policies to
parliament, as many of the coalition's pledges will lead to huge
budget spending.
- CP All Pcl , the Thai operator of 7-Eleven
convenience stores, has frozen its planned expansion into China
and Vietnam and now intends to promote its outlets in the
domestic market strongly to drive annual gross margin by at
least 0.3 percent.
- Slower growth in the second quarter and risks in the
global economic outlook have prompted the state think-tank to
lower its economic growth projection for this year to a range of
3.5-4 percent from its previous forecast of 3.5-4.5 percent.
BANGKOK POST
- The government has told the opposition not to refer to
ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra during the debate on
government policies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The Senate will go ahead with the selection of 11 members
of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
on Sept 5 after the Administrative Court threw out a complaint
that the process to shortlist candidates was plagued with
problems.
- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl is developing an
infrastructure base to cope with greater business opportunities
offered by the Asean Economic Community in 2015, said chief
finance executive Narongchai Wongthanavimok.
- Kim Eng Securities Pcl insists it will not jump
on the bandwagon to become a proprietary business, but it
remains confident it can maintain its market leader position.
- Thailand's rice exports rose strongly in the first seven
months this year thanks to competitive export prices with rival
Vietnam and high global demand.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Amata Corporation Pcl said it planned to raise
its 2011 land sale target and set its sale target forecast of 20
percent in 2012 due to improving industrial estate outlook and
post-election political stability.
($1 = 29.83 baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)