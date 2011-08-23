BANGKOK Aug 23 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- The Bank of Thailand faces a tough decision on interest rates on Wednesday, as it wrestles with the pressure of increasing imbalances in the global economy and predicted higher inflation at home.

- Economic ministers will be under the spotlight on Tuesday and Wednesday when the government announces its policies to parliament, as many of the coalition's pledges will lead to huge budget spending.

- CP All Pcl , the Thai operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores, has frozen its planned expansion into China and Vietnam and now intends to promote its outlets in the domestic market strongly to drive annual gross margin by at least 0.3 percent.

- Slower growth in the second quarter and risks in the global economic outlook have prompted the state think-tank to lower its economic growth projection for this year to a range of 3.5-4 percent from its previous forecast of 3.5-4.5 percent.

BANGKOK POST

- The government has told the opposition not to refer to ousted premier Thaksin Shinawatra during the debate on government policies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

- The Senate will go ahead with the selection of 11 members of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission on Sept 5 after the Administrative Court threw out a complaint that the process to shortlist candidates was plagued with problems.

- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl is developing an infrastructure base to cope with greater business opportunities offered by the Asean Economic Community in 2015, said chief finance executive Narongchai Wongthanavimok.

- Kim Eng Securities Pcl insists it will not jump on the bandwagon to become a proprietary business, but it remains confident it can maintain its market leader position.

- Thailand's rice exports rose strongly in the first seven months this year thanks to competitive export prices with rival Vietnam and high global demand.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Amata Corporation Pcl said it planned to raise its 2011 land sale target and set its sale target forecast of 20 percent in 2012 due to improving industrial estate outlook and post-election political stability. ($1 = 29.83 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)