BANGKOK Aug 24 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- With petroleum reserves fast being depleted in Southeast Asia, PTT Pcl is urging the government to speed up talks concerning overlapping claims with neighbouring countries and open a new round of petroleum concession bids.

- Loxley Pcl , one of Thailand's largest trading conglomerates, is turning once again to renewable energy, with 3 billion baht ($100.5 million) earmarked for the next five years.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra remained non-committal regarding her controversial election pledge to scrap the Oil Fund, telling parliament the measure is "not the only solution" to the rising cost of living.

- The head of Telenor Group's Asian operations is hopeful that the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will make available licences for 3G service on the 2.1-gigahertz spectrum - key to promoting major investment in the industry.

- Thai Oil Pcl wants a joint discussion with the Bank of Thailand, the Finance Ministry and the Energy Ministry on the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Global economic uncertainty, domestic inflationary pressure, capital flow fluctuations and fiscal policy direction would be the four major risks to Thai economic growth in the second half of 2011, the Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said.

- Thai Rung Union Car Pcl said it expected 2011 sales to rise 15 percent on the back of a supply parts recovery following Japan's tsunami and quake and aimed to maintain its gross profit margins of 19 percent.

($1 = 29.84 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)