BANGKOK Aug 25 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE NATION

- The Appeals Court overturned a lower court's verdict against Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, former wife of deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, clearing her of all charges relating to a tax evasion scandal.

- The Bank of Thailand is treating inflation risk as more serious than negative impacts from external factors while reaching its decision to increase the policy interest rate for the seventh time since October.

- The government has been urged not to fast-track the creation of a sovereign wealth fund in the light of concern that the country's international reserves risk being wasted.

- Acquiring a stake in Chandra Asri, Indonesia's largest petrochemical firm, would give PTT Chemical Pcl more room to grow, as its home country has limited opportunities in the gas-based petrochemical industry, according to CIMB Securities (Thailand).

BANGKOK POST

- The Democrats fiercely criticised the government's plan to revive the rice mortgage scheme during the second day of the parliamentary debate on government policies.

- The army needs a curfew to provide a higher level of safety in the south, army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said.

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to ask for 8.4 billion baht ($281 million) as its 2012 budget to boost Thai tourism to the target set by the government by 2015.

- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl expects a lower net profit for its fiscal fourth quarter ending Sept 30 than in the previous three months, as third-quarter revenue was boosted by foreign exchange gains and the sale of vessels.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said it had raised its 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) target to 8 billion baht after posting its first-half EBITDA of 6.3 billion baht and expected second-half refining margin of about $5.5-6 per barrel.

- Kasikornbank Pcl said it expected its 2011 loan growth to rise more than its target of 9 percent and planned to add one million retail customers in the second half, boosting its total customers base to 10 million by the end of 2011. ($1 = 29.90 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)