BANGKOK Aug 26 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra voiced confidence that she would pass all the tests thrown at her as she rose to defend her government's policies on the last day of the debate.

- Privy Council president Prem Tinsulanonda has called on military leaders to do their utmost to uphold and protect the monarchy, Defence Minister Yutthasak Sasiprapa said.

- After a hiccup in recent months, Thai exports regained strength in July, with a record monthly value and growth of 38.2 percent year-on-year, bringing the seven-month expansion to 25.7 percent.

- PTT Pcl plans to raise its oil price hedging to 50 percent of its total production from 20 percent now in order to minimise the impact of global oil price volatility.

- BEC Tero, a subsidiary of BEC World Pcl , has formed a joint venture with IMG Asia Pacific to engage in the international sport, fashion and entertainment business and upgrade Thai sports and fashion events to international levels.

THE NATION

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra urged the country to let her government show what it can do, expressing confidence that the administration would get a good score.

- The National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) chaired by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will a hold a meeting on Friday to consider the Energy Ministry's plan to reduce the Oil Fund levy on 91 and 95 petrol and diesel as part of the government's policy to ease the cost of living.

- The president of the Appeals Court has objected to an appellate suspension of a two-year jail term on Bannapot Damapong for tax evasion.

- Kasikornbank Pcl says global economic volatility will lead Thai exporters to use more credit insurance next year to cope with the risks of selling products overseas.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl said its RH International (Singapore) Corp Pte Ltd subsidiary has sold 15 billion yen ($194 million) in senior unsecured and unsubordinated bonds with a 150-year term and a coupon of 2.72 percent per year. ($1 = 29.98 Baht) ($1 = 77.45 Yen) (Bangkok Newsroom)