BANGKOK POST

- The government has finally persuaded national police chief Wichean Potephosree to step down, in favour of his deputy Pol Gen Priewpan Damapong.

- Retail rice prices could jump by 25 percent or more from next month once the government launches the crop mortgage programme.

- Low-ranking civil servants holding university degrees will enjoy monthly incomes of 15,000 baht ($500) from Jan 1, which is expected to cost the government an additional 24.5 billion baht ($817 million) annually, says Deputy Finance Minister Wirun Techapaiboon.

THE NATION

- The Puea Thai-led government has opened its gift basket wider, promising to raise the salaries of civil servants and government employees, in addition to offering benefits to first-time home and car buyers, with the policies expected to be implemented at the beginning of next year.

- The new government's populist rice-pledging scheme will be a short-lived subsidy lasting only one year if it fails to influence market prices for rice, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong said yesterday.

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul is seeking consultation with relevant committees on four concerns raised recently by the Finance Ministry before forwarding the central bank's findings to the ministry next month.

- Boeing and Thai Airways International have finalised a firm order for six 777-300ER (Extended Range) aircraft, worth about $1.7 billion.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thai Finance Ministry was working on tax incentives for first time homebuyers, aiming to start the programme in the next fiscal year from Oct. 1, according to Deputy Finance Minister Boonsong Teriyaphirom. Tax deductions up to 300,000 baht ($10,008) would be on offer, he said. ($1 = 29.975 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)