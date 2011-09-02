BANGKOK, Sept 2 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- The government has finally persuaded national police chief
Wichean Potephosree to step down, in favour of his deputy Pol
Gen Priewpan Damapong.
- Retail rice prices could jump by 25 percent or more from
next month once the government launches the crop mortgage
programme.
- Low-ranking civil servants holding university degrees will
enjoy monthly incomes of 15,000 baht ($500) from Jan 1, which is
expected to cost the government an additional 24.5 billion baht
($817 million) annually, says Deputy Finance Minister Wirun
Techapaiboon.
THE NATION
- The Puea Thai-led government has opened its gift basket
wider, promising to raise the salaries of civil servants and
government employees, in addition to offering benefits to
first-time home and car buyers, with the policies expected to be
implemented at the beginning of next year.
- The new government's populist rice-pledging scheme will be
a short-lived subsidy lasting only one year if it fails to
influence market prices for rice, Deputy Prime Minister and
Commerce Minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong said yesterday.
- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul is
seeking consultation with relevant committees on four concerns
raised recently by the Finance Ministry before forwarding the
central bank's findings to the ministry next month.
- Boeing and Thai Airways International
have finalised a firm order for six 777-300ER (Extended Range)
aircraft, worth about $1.7 billion.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Thai Finance Ministry was working on tax incentives for
first time homebuyers, aiming to start the programme in the next
fiscal year from Oct. 1, according to Deputy Finance Minister
Boonsong Teriyaphirom. Tax deductions up to 300,000 baht
($10,008) would be on offer, he said.
($1 = 29.975 baht)
