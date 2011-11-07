BANGKOK Nov 7 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- City Hall expects to drain floodwater out of all swamped main roads in a fortnight after its demand for additional water pumps from the Flood Relief Operations Command (Froc) was met.

- Residents living near the Flood Relief Operations Command (Froc) say a raised road built to allow access by VIPs is causing them flooding problems.

- Images of a Thai Airways International Airbus stranded in deep floodwater at Don Mueang airport have caused misconceptions among many people outside Thailand that Bangkok is closed to air traffic.

THE NATION

- Chatuchak district in central-north Bangkok, Phasi Charoen and Nong Khaem districts in the capital's west and Nong Chok and Min Buri in the east yesterday joined the list of districts ordered to be evacuated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl plans to invest in at least three more wind-power projects in Australia with combined capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and one more project in New Zealand in the next few years, with the aim of becoming the largest renewable-power producer in Southeast Asia.

- Damage claims from Thailand's flood crisis will exceed 600 billion baht ($20 billion), including actual damages and losses due to suspended business, greater than the impact of the tsunami in Japan, according to an initial assessment by the Office of the Insurance Commission (IOC).

- Automakers have urged the government to set up without delay a working committee to facilitate imports of parts and machinery to get manufacturing back on track after a hiatus of about a month due to the flooding.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Brokers may propose a plan to cut trading hours at Thailand's stock exchange due to flooding in Bangkok. ($1 = 30.66 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)