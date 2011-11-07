BANGKOK Nov 7 These are some of the leading
stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- City Hall expects to drain floodwater out of all swamped
main roads in a fortnight after its demand for additional water
pumps from the Flood Relief Operations Command (Froc) was met.
- Residents living near the Flood Relief Operations Command
(Froc) say a raised road built to allow access by VIPs is
causing them flooding problems.
- Images of a Thai Airways International Airbus
stranded in deep floodwater at Don Mueang airport have caused
misconceptions among many people outside Thailand that Bangkok
is closed to air traffic.
THE NATION
- Chatuchak district in central-north Bangkok, Phasi Charoen
and Nong Khaem districts in the capital's west and Nong Chok and
Min Buri in the east yesterday joined the list of districts
ordered to be evacuated by the Bangkok Metropolitan
Administration.
- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
plans to invest in at least three more wind-power projects in
Australia with combined capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and one
more project in New Zealand in the next few years, with the aim
of becoming the largest renewable-power producer in Southeast
Asia.
- Damage claims from Thailand's flood crisis will exceed 600
billion baht ($20 billion), including actual damages and losses
due to suspended business, greater than the impact of the
tsunami in Japan, according to an initial assessment by the
Office of the Insurance Commission (IOC).
- Automakers have urged the government to set up without
delay a working committee to facilitate imports of parts and
machinery to get manufacturing back on track after a hiatus of
about a month due to the flooding.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Brokers may propose a plan to cut trading hours at
Thailand's stock exchange due to flooding in Bangkok.
($1 = 30.66 baht)
(Bangkok Newsroom)