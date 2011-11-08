BANGKOK Nov 8 These are some of the leading
BANGKOK POST
- Northern flood run-off was closing in on Bang Chan
industrial estate yesterday as the Bangkok Metropolitan
Administration issued an evacuation advisory for Bang Chan
sub-district.
- The King was so concerned for flood victims he fell ill
last week, although the monarch's condition has improved,
Princess Chulabhorn said yesterday.
- International reinsurers have agreed to continue accepting
policies from companies operating in Thai industrial estates,
albeit with higher limits and conditions that authorities and
estate operators take more aggressive action to guard against
floods in the future.
- The committee on economic rehabilitation yesterday
approved a budget of 11 billion baht ($358 million) to pay 5,000
baht ($163) each to 2.28 million flood-affected households.
THE NATION
- Flooding yesterday forced the evacuation of more Bangkok
residents and threatened to cut Rama II, another key
inter-provincial road.
- Major retailers have adjusted their logistics and
distribution strategies to ensure their stores do not run out of
essential commodities during the flood crisis.
- Listed companies are expected to lose 20.81 billion baht
($678 million) this quarter because of the flooding, with the
construction-materials and property sectors hit the hardest,
according to Asia Plus Securities.
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl is in talks
with Royal Dutch Shell on cooperating in oil and gas exploration
and production (E&P) in Thailand and other Southeast Asian
countries as well as in FLNG (floating liquefied natural gas)
platforms.
- Shin Corp Pcl will sell 61 million ordinary
shares of its flagship Advanced Info Service Pcl to
AIS's foreign strategic partner, Singtel Strategic Investments,
in a deal worth about 7 billion baht ($228 million).
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Businesses are expected to slow down in the fourth quarter
due to lower consumption and tight supply caused by flooding,
the Bank of Thailand poll of 316 businessmen showed.($1 = 30.685
baht)
