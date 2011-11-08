BANGKOK Nov 8 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Northern flood run-off was closing in on Bang Chan industrial estate yesterday as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued an evacuation advisory for Bang Chan sub-district.

- The King was so concerned for flood victims he fell ill last week, although the monarch's condition has improved, Princess Chulabhorn said yesterday.

- International reinsurers have agreed to continue accepting policies from companies operating in Thai industrial estates, albeit with higher limits and conditions that authorities and estate operators take more aggressive action to guard against floods in the future.

- The committee on economic rehabilitation yesterday approved a budget of 11 billion baht ($358 million) to pay 5,000 baht ($163) each to 2.28 million flood-affected households.

THE NATION

- Flooding yesterday forced the evacuation of more Bangkok residents and threatened to cut Rama II, another key inter-provincial road.

- Major retailers have adjusted their logistics and distribution strategies to ensure their stores do not run out of essential commodities during the flood crisis.

- Listed companies are expected to lose 20.81 billion baht ($678 million) this quarter because of the flooding, with the construction-materials and property sectors hit the hardest, according to Asia Plus Securities.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl is in talks with Royal Dutch Shell on cooperating in oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries as well as in FLNG (floating liquefied natural gas) platforms.

- Shin Corp Pcl will sell 61 million ordinary shares of its flagship Advanced Info Service Pcl to AIS's foreign strategic partner, Singtel Strategic Investments, in a deal worth about 7 billion baht ($228 million).

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Businesses are expected to slow down in the fourth quarter due to lower consumption and tight supply caused by flooding, the Bank of Thailand poll of 316 businessmen showed.($1 = 30.685 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)