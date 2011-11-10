BANGKOK Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Bangkok could be drained of water in 11 days, says the Irrigation Department, presenting good news to an anxious city for the first time since northern floodwaters entered the capital

- Toyota Motor Corp will delay resuming operations in Thailand for 10 days, starting up Nov 21, says Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota.

- Floods have cost Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) , the country's leading beer and spirits maker, several billion baht, the biggest financial loss for whisky billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi in more than a decade.

- Mitr Phol Sugar Corp has offered to buy the shares it does not already own in MSF, an Australian sugar producer, valuing the company at A$313 million (9.92 billion baht).

THE NATION

- The government's spending plans fail to meet the challenges presented by the flood crisis, the opposition said during a debate on the 2012 Budget Bill.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra submitted the 2012 Budget Bill outlining 2.38 trillion baht ($77.5 billion) focused on populist policies and post-flooding recovery efforts.

- The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) says reinsurers based overseas remain willing to back local insurance companies but the previous agreement will be changed to deal with the actual risk from the flooding situation in Thailand.

MATICHON

- Foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Thailand due to flooding, with the cancellation rate rising to more than 90 percent from 60 percent seen in late October, said Sisdivachr Chevaratanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA). ($1 = 30.70 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)