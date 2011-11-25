BANGKOK Nov 25 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Angry protests over prolonged flooding spread throughout greater Bangkok yesterday as the authorities tried to keep up with the flood management plan.

- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help develop a pilot project to prevent industrial estates from flooding.

THE NATION

- Industrialists warned yesterday that some units from the Thai electronics industry might relocate to other countries if they are unable to handle the jump in daily minimum wage to 300 baht ($9.59) starting from April 1 or remain uncertain that a flood crisis won't recur again in the future.

- The Commerce Ministry will today meet with auto-parts makers to discuss measures to help flood-hit exporters.

MATICHON

- Two electronic component manufacturers -- South Korea-based Maxon Systems and Japan's Minebea Group -- are looking to shift part of their production to Cambodia after their factories in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl were hit by flooding, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). ($1 = 31.27 baht)