BANGKOK POST

- Siam City Cement Plc, Thailand's second-largest cement maker, is ready to build a cement plant in Cambodia costing up to US$150 million.

- Singha Corporation plans to enter Indochina's beer market next year.

THE NATION

- Thailand could see a quick rebound from the flood in the first half of next year, boosted by fiscal spending, reconstruction and private-sector replacement consumption, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) said last week.

- Tourism businesses have urged the government to boost the confidence of international travel agents and tourists in an aggressive response to the flood crisis.

- The Commerce Ministry will seek a budget of 5 billion baht ($159 million) to provide soft loans to businesses affected by the flooding.

- The national broadcasting and telecom regulator will give state agencies one year to finalise which of their spectra they will continue to use and which they will return for reallocation.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Academics and economists said they expected the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rate by 0.25-0.50 basis points in a bid to retain confidence among business sectors and consumers after flood crisis.

