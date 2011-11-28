These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- Siam City Cement Plc, Thailand's second-largest
cement maker, is ready to build a cement plant in Cambodia
costing up to US$150 million.
- Singha Corporation plans to enter Indochina's beer market
next year.
THE NATION
- Thailand could see a quick rebound from the flood in the
first half of next year, boosted by fiscal spending,
reconstruction and private-sector replacement consumption, a
senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) said last
week.
- Tourism businesses have urged the government to boost the
confidence of international travel agents and tourists in an
aggressive response to the flood crisis.
- The Commerce Ministry will seek a budget of 5 billion baht
($159 million) to provide soft loans to businesses affected by
the flooding.
- The national broadcasting and telecom regulator will give
state agencies one year to finalise which of their spectra they
will continue to use and which they will return for
reallocation.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Academics and economists said they expected the Monetary
Policy Committee to cut interest rate by 0.25-0.50 basis points
in a bid to retain confidence among business sectors and
consumers after flood crisis.
($1 = 31.3700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)