BANGKOK Dec 1 These are some of the
leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGKOK POST
- The Social Security Fund has decided to cut the
contributions of flood-affected employers and workers to the
fund and lend money at low fixed interest rates to struggling
business operators next year.
- Red shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan on Wednesday vowed to
continue fighting for justice and democracy despite losing his
MP status.
- The Bank of Thailand voted to cut the policy rate for the
first time in 11 months, from 3.50 percent to 3.25 percent, in
order to support economic restoration after the flood crisis.
- Prospects are bleak for struggling Honda to import Brio
eco-cars and City subcompacts to compensate for the output loss
from massive flooding, says a senior executive at Honda
Automobile (Thailand), the country's second largest passenger
car manufacturer.
THE NATION
- Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton arrived in Burma
on Wednesday on the first top-level US visit in half a century,
seeking to encourage a "movement for change" in one of the
world's most closed nations.
- Inbound tourism is expected to achieve a full recovery
from the floods crisis by February, according to the Association
of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).
- Total Access Communication has filed a lawsuit
at the Central Administrative Court seeking termination of the
national broadcasting and telecom watchdog's regulations aimed
at preventing foreign dominance of Thai telecom operators.
- Threats to Thailand's economic growth remain amid
uncertainties over the efficiency and speed of the country's
recovery and the state of the global economy.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)