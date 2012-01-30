BANGKOK Jan 30 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has conceded the government's flood prevention and management scheme is still not meeting expectations, but insisted it will be ready before the arrival of the next monsoon season.

- The Information and Communication Technology Ministry will work with Twitter to ensure that tweets disseminated in Thailand are in compliance with local law.

- Three local banks - Thanachart Pcl (TBank), Tisco Pcl and Kiatnakin Pcl - plan to diversify risk with other loan products after handling mostly auto finance business up to now.

THE NATION

- In search of higher investment returns in the face of limited yields on local bonds, the Government Pension Fund will invest 10 billion baht ($320.7 million) in global private real estate funds and infrastructure funds in the next few years.

- The launch of two attractive products by Siam Commercial Bank Pcl - a maximum mortgage loan of 100 percent without any down payment, and home insurance with flood coverage - makes the bank believe it can rapidly grow its housing loan business at the beginning of this year.

- LPN Development Pcl has set aside 3 billion baht to buy undeveloped land this year to launch 16 new residential projects worth 17.5 billion baht.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Thailand will invest at least 150 billion baht in water management infrastructure programmes over the next 12 months, deputy premier Kittirat Na Ranong said.

- The Ministry of Industry is conducting a feasibility study on land survey in the northeastern or eastern part of the country and would see how feasible it is to convert those areas into industrial zones after thousands of factories in the low-lying central Thailand were hit by the floods last year.

($1 = 31.185 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)