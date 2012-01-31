BANGKOK Jan 31 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The Finance Ministry is looking to assist companies in the seven industrial estates flooded late last year by revising the terms of 15 billion baht ($480 million) in soft loans, with two-thirds of the money given away and the rest offered at near-zero interest.

- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl will drill another pit in its M3 gas block in the Gulf of Martaban to ensure that output there is commercially viable.

- Mobile operators are pinning their hopes for planned third-generation (3G) wireless broadband technology on the international standard 2.1-gigahertz frequency to relieve existing network congestion.

- Thai AirAsia carried 20.3 percent more passengers last year than in 2010, topping 6.86 million to consolidate its leading position in Thailand's budget airline industry.

THE NATION

- The military had no intention of harming innocent locals in a shooting incident in Pattani late on Sunday in which four Muslim villagers were killed and four wounded, Deputy Prime Minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha said.

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will chair a new agency set up to oversee an integrated plan for national water management.

- Apisak Tantivorawong, president of Krung Thai Bank Pcl , warned that the financial system might lose its resilience if banks are forced to rely less on deposits for funding because of higher deposit-insurance premiums.

- The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will borrow 60 billion baht under the central bank's soft-loan package and lend it to farmers, enterprises and flood victims, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl said it expected to take up to nine months to transfer 500,000 credit card customer accounts from HSBC Holdings Pcl , which sold its Thai business for 3.56 billion baht to the bank last week. ($1 = 31.18 baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)