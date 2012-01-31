BANGKOK Jan 31 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The Finance Ministry is looking to assist companies in the
seven industrial estates flooded late last year by revising the
terms of 15 billion baht ($480 million) in soft loans, with
two-thirds of the money given away and the rest offered at
near-zero interest.
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl will drill
another pit in its M3 gas block in the Gulf of Martaban to
ensure that output there is commercially viable.
- Mobile operators are pinning their hopes for planned
third-generation (3G) wireless broadband technology on the
international standard 2.1-gigahertz frequency to relieve
existing network congestion.
- Thai AirAsia carried 20.3 percent more
passengers last year than in 2010, topping 6.86 million to
consolidate its leading position in Thailand's budget airline
industry.
THE NATION
- The military had no intention of harming innocent locals
in a shooting incident in Pattani late on Sunday in which four
Muslim villagers were killed and four wounded, Deputy Prime
Minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha said.
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra will chair a new agency
set up to oversee an integrated plan for national water
management.
- Apisak Tantivorawong, president of Krung Thai Bank Pcl
, warned that the financial system might lose its
resilience if banks are forced to rely less on deposits for
funding because of higher deposit-insurance premiums.
- The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
will borrow 60 billion baht under the central bank's soft-loan
package and lend it to farmers, enterprises and flood victims,
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl said it expected to take up
to nine months to transfer 500,000 credit card customer accounts
from HSBC Holdings Pcl , which sold its Thai
business for 3.56 billion baht to the bank last week.
($1 = 31.18 baht)
