BANGKOK POST
- Four people shot dead by military rangers in Pattani were
not insurgents, Deputy Prime Minister Yutthasak Sasiprapa said.
- The Pheu Thai-sponsored draft legislation seeking to
provide a blanket amnesty to political offenders since the 2006
coup is on the way, says Deputy Prime Minister Chalerm
Yubamrung.
- PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP)
posted a 2.2 percent rise in full-year earnings to 44.7 billion
baht ($1.45 billion), owing to higher prices.
- Honda vowed to restart assembly at its plants in Ayutthaya
by the end of March after a six-month production halt.
THE NATION
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told a Cabinet meeting
that today's parliamentary debate on the executive decrees
authorising borrowing to fund flood-prevention projects should
cover all four decrees - including the two that are the subject
of an Opposition petition to the Constitution Court, a
government spokesman said.
- The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications
Commission will set up a subcommittee to examine all aspects of
CAT Telecom's deals with True Corp Pcl regarding their
3G service partnership.
- With the Asean Economic Community coming in three years,
Kasikornbank Pcl has changed its strategy to form more
alliances with banks in the region and focus more on the
provinces instead of Bangkok to cash in on booming border trade.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul plans to
have a further discussion with commercial banks after the
Finance Ministry decides on the central bank's proposed options
for additional fees to be imposed on them.
($1 = 30.925 Baht)
