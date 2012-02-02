BANGKOK Feb 2 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- The SET-listed Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl has
consolidated 10 units operating agro-industrial and food
businesses into a new firm, CPF (Thailand) Pcl.
THE NATION
- Giant construction-material manufacturers Siam Cement
Group (SCG) and Siam City Cement Pcl
announced major expansion plans to become key players in the
region under the Asean Economic Community in 2015.
- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl is in talks with two major
power-plant operators for project financing, as it aims to boost
its proportion of lending to the energy sector to 5-6 percent
this year, from 3 percent currently.
- The Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) expects new
corporate bond offerings of between 250 billion and 300 billion
baht this year, up from 212 billion in 2011, driven mainly by
pent-up investment demand following last year's floods and lower
interest rates.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra expected the Thai
economy to recover in the second quarter and said she was
confident the GDP would grow 5 percent this year.
($1 = 30.9925 Baht)
