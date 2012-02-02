BANGKOK Feb 2 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- The SET-listed Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl has consolidated 10 units operating agro-industrial and food businesses into a new firm, CPF (Thailand) Pcl.

THE NATION

- Giant construction-material manufacturers Siam Cement Group (SCG) and Siam City Cement Pcl announced major expansion plans to become key players in the region under the Asean Economic Community in 2015.

- CIMB Thai Bank Pcl is in talks with two major power-plant operators for project financing, as it aims to boost its proportion of lending to the energy sector to 5-6 percent this year, from 3 percent currently.

- The Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) expects new corporate bond offerings of between 250 billion and 300 billion baht this year, up from 212 billion in 2011, driven mainly by pent-up investment demand following last year's floods and lower interest rates.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra expected the Thai economy to recover in the second quarter and said she was confident the GDP would grow 5 percent this year.

