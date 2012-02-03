BANGKOK Feb 3 These are some of the
BANGKOK POST
- Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has pledged that the
government will try harder to improve the budget balance in the
face of criticism that its big-spending plans could lead to
unsustainable debts in the future.
- Banks will need to do a better job managing their funding
costs at a time of plentiful liquidity and rising expenses
stemming from expected higher levies to the Financial
Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), says Tak Bunnag, executive
vice-president of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl.
THE NATION
- Thai Oil Pcl, PTT's flagship refinery
business, is ready to expand to Asean countries, chief executive
officer Surong Bulakul said.
- Rice farmers are calling for a ceiling on the value of
rice that a farmer can pawn to the government to prevent huge
losses for the government after some farmers abused their right
to join the unlimited pledging scheme.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- KT Zmico Securities Pcl said it would focus on expanding
its investment banking business for clients seeking to invest in
Indochina especially Laos, Vietnam this year and expects to
conclude investment in Myanmar in the first half of 2012.
($1 = 30.89 Baht)
