BANGKOK POST
- Thailand's securities laws need to be changed to close
enforcement loopholes, according to Vasant Thienhom, deputy
secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- A plan to shift the Finance Ministry's shareholding in PTT
Pcl to the state-run Vayupak Fund is nothing but an
excuse to evade public scrutiny, a seminar was told.
- The government has been urged to stick to the plans to
improve connectivity among Asian countries, even though some of
the projects were initiated by the previous government,
according to business leaders.
THE NATION
- Thailand will have to deal with its biggest-ever rice
stockpile of more than 10 million tonnes this year if the
government insists on maintaining its subsidy scheme and
targeted export price of $700 per tonne.
- About 10,000 customers of Total Access Communication
switched to another cellular network in January, when DTAC's
network faced problems.
- Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest
industrial conglomerate, will benefit in the long term from the
acquisition of Boral Indonesia, a leading ready-mix concrete
maker, as it is another step towards strengthening SCG's
business in Southeast Asia's largest country, brokerage said.
- Indorama Ventures Pcl, the world's largest
integrated polyester chain manufacturer, has no plan to slow
down its acquisitions or investment in green-field projects even
though it is likely to exceed its production capacity target in
three years.
KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ
- Another policy rate cut is expected at the next meeting of
the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee in March, given
the external risks in Europe and the United States.
- The Bank of Thailand said it expected loan growth in the
first quarter to expand, driven by pent-up demand in
small-to-medium businesses after floods last year.
- The Government Savings Bank said it reported a net profit
of more than 26 billion baht ($842.7 million) last year, thanks
to rising loan growth and deposits.
($1 = 30.855 Baht)
