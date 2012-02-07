BANGKOK Feb 7 These are some of the leading stories in Thai newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BANGKOK POST

- A network of academics has vowed to carry on with its campaign to amend the controversial lese majeste law and defied the army chief's call for them to cease their action.

- To ease the state's burden in aiding the private sector, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has pitched the idea of investing in flood prevention for private industrial estates, said Krisada Chinavicharana, deputy director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office.

- US beverage giant PepsiCo has devised a "Plan B" in the event it loses its tussle with its Thai bottler Serm Suk Pcl by quietly taking over the San Miguel beverage factory in Thailand to establish its own production base.

- Barclays Capital expects an increase in oil prices over the next few months due to geopolitical risks among producer countries, mainly from the West's tough economic sanctions against Iran.

THE NATION

- An embankment will be put up along the length of the Chao Phraya River from Uthai Thani down to Ayutthaya - estimated to be more than 300 km - as part of the government's plans to prevent flooding in the Central region.

- Malaysia-based CIMB Bank and RHB Bank , with their sizeable presence in Thailand, stand to gain from the new reciprocal arrangement of the Thai and Malaysian central banks, while Bangkok Bank Pcl will benefit from the new liquidity facility for its branches in Malaysia, according to Moody's Investors Service.

KRUNGTHEP TURAKIJ

- Berli Jucker Pcl opened its 1.5 billion Thai baht ($48.5 million) glass-container plant in Vietnam and is looking to expand its trading and manufacturing businesses, including the setting up of a glass factory in Burma, in preparation for the planned ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) single market in 2015.

($1 = 30.96 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)